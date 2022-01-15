Last Updated:

UP Elections LIVE: BJP Fields Yogi Adityanath From Gorakhpur City; 1st Candidate List OUT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will fight from the Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM KP Maurya will contest from Sirathu.

Written By
Gloria Methri
2022 Uttar Pradesh Election

Image: Republic

pointer
13:57 IST, January 15th 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP candidates for UP polls

 

pointer
13:29 IST, January 15th 2022
Dharmendra Pradhan on turncoat MLAs

"Many people come and go.. our performance has been excellent.. our motive is “gareeb kalyan” i.e. development of poor” and we will be contesting on this ideology," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on turncoat MLAs, who recently defected to the Samajwadi Party.

He also noted that many leaders have joined the BJP in recent days. 

pointer
13:24 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP releases list of 105 candidates for phase 1 & 2 of UP elections

1st List of BJP Candidate for GE to the LA of Uttar Pradesh 1st & 2nd Phase Scanned by Republic World on Scribd

pointer
13:19 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP fields 21 new candidates in UP elections

Of the 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the upcoming elections, said Dharmendra Pradhan. 

 

pointer
13:15 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP congratulates CM Yogi on contesting UP elections from Gorakhpur seat

 

pointer
13:14 IST, January 15th 2022
Pankaj Singh to contest UP Polls from Noida constituency

 

pointer
13:13 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP Vice President Baby Rani Maurya to fight from Agra rural constituency

 

pointer
13:13 IST, January 15th 2022
UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma to contest from Mathura seat

 

pointer
13:08 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP announces list of candidates for phase 1 of upcoming UP Elections

 

pointer
13:03 IST, January 15th 2022
UP CM Yogi to fight from Gorakhpur, DyCM Maurya to contest from Sirathu constituency in Prayagraj

 

pointer
13:01 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP to announce 57 candidates of phase 1 & 48 candidates of phase 2

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the BJP will announce 57 seats of phase 1 out of 58 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections. And in the second phase, 48 candidates of 55 will be announced today. 

 

pointer
12:57 IST, January 15th 2022
Dharmendra Pradhan apprises of UP govt's schemes during current term

Dharmendra Pradhan enumerates government's schemes and their disbursal ahead of announcing the list of UP election candidates for the first 2 phases.

 

pointer
12:52 IST, January 15th 2022
BJP's first list of 120 candidates to be announced soon

 

Tags: Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP, Yogi Adityanath
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND