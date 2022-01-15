UP Elections LIVE: BJP Fields Yogi Adityanath From Gorakhpur City; 1st Candidate List OUT

Quick links:
"Many people come and go.. our performance has been excellent.. our motive is “gareeb kalyan” i.e. development of poor” and we will be contesting on this ideology," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on turncoat MLAs, who recently defected to the Samajwadi Party.
He also noted that many leaders have joined the BJP in recent days.
Of the 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the upcoming elections, said Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the BJP will announce 57 seats of phase 1 out of 58 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections. And in the second phase, 48 candidates of 55 will be announced today.
Dharmendra Pradhan enumerates government's schemes and their disbursal ahead of announcing the list of UP election candidates for the first 2 phases.
