Uttar Pradesh Elections: Defence Min Rajnath Singh To Address 2 Rallies In Lucknow Today

As the Uttar Pradesh state gears for the third phase of polling on February 20, Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address election meetings in various assemblies of Lucknow on Friday, February 18. Earlier, the Union Minister addressed election rallies in Malihabad (Lucknow) and Babupurva (Kanpur) on February 16.

On Friday, Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Alambagh Awadh Square at 5 pm and in Rajajipuram E Block Market at 6.30 pm.

It is learned that canvassing in nine assembly constituencies of Lucknow got electrified on Thursday with the entry of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party's Lucknow Cantonment candidate and law minister Brajesh Pathak was seen playing ‘manjira’ during ‘kirtan’ in Hazratganj after campaigning in a mass contact programme in several areas, including Motinagar and Alambagh. BJP MLA from Noida and state Vice President Pankaj Singh addressed a public meeting for BJP's candidate from Lucknow North, Neeraj Bora. While BJP’s Lucknow East candidate Ashutosh Tandon held a door-to-door campaign in Indiranagar and Vikasnagar. Also, Anjani Srivatsava, BJP's candidate from Lucknow's West, campaigned in labour colony ward and Alamnagar.

Phase 1 & 2 polling in Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, February 14, voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 pm with a 64.42 percent voter turnout. Voting was done across 55 constituencies in nine districts as a total of 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase.

SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur) are some of the prominent candidates who contested in the second phase of elections.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10 as nearly 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

Uttar Pradesh Election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

