Uttar Pradesh Elections: 'Ditched' By BJP, JDU Decides To Contest Solo

The Janata Dal (United) has decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls alone after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'did not count it as an ally' in the election-going state. JDU national spokesperson KC Tyagi said on Saturday that the political alliance needs confirmation from both sides but the BJP 'ditched' his party in UP.

"The BJP has said that it does not want an alliance with the JDU. They only want the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party. As their trusted ally, we went to meet the BJP top brass, but they did not want to form an alliance with us. So we are contesting solo with our candidates. We will fight on the same issues as others," Tyagi said.

JDU parliamentary party chairman Upendra Kushwaha had also expressed displeasure over the delay in finalizing the alliance with BJP for the Uttar Pradesh election. The BJP and the JDU are alliance partners in the ruling coalition in Bihar as well as at the Centre. As they part ways in UP, the JDU's state unit is scheduled to meet on January 18 to develop a strategy for the polls. KC Tyagi will be visiting Lucknow on this day to attend the meeting.

The JDU's entry into Uttar Pradesh politics could be a game-changer as the state has a sizeable population of people from the Kurmi community, which is generally considered in favour of Nitish Kumar's party.

2022 UP Elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

Image: PTI