Uttar Pradesh Elections phase 4: Law Min Pathak Says 'BJP Will Break Record Of Last Polls'

As the fourth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election kickstart on Wednesday, state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is facing Samajwadi Party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat, cast his vote and expressed his confidence in BJP winning more seats than previous polls.

Speaking to Republic TV, Brajesh Pathak said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has always stood for the wrongdoings. Their party list includes goons and people in the mafia business".

Hailing Yogi Adityanath's governance in Uttar Pradesh, the Law Minister stated that the BJP-led government worked to ensure women's safety in the state by taking strict action against criminals.

Brajesh Pathak added, "If people wish to experience a change in any policy or scheme then it would be implemented accordingly. The law and order situation will be further strengthened".

Sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh spoke to Republic and mentioned that women's security and law and order are the two important elements that she will focus on to work in her city.

Uttar Pradesh elections phase 4

Earlier on Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. In the fourth phase, 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh, and Bundelkhand regions.

It is to be noted that in the third phase of the polls, 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and a voter turnout of 60.18% was recorded. Voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 p.m. on February 14 with a 64.42% voter turnout.

While the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10, as nearly 60% voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

Uttar Pradesh election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's next three phases of polling are scheduled for February 27, March 3 and March 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

