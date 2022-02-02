Uttar Pradesh Elections: PM Modi To Address Virtual Rally In Five Districts On February 4

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in five districts of the state on February 4. PM Modi will be campaigning in districts including Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, which will cover 23 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has identified and made arrangements in 122 locations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's virtual address. With the election commission relaxing norms of physical public meetings for all phases, BJP is expecting in-person participation of over one lakh people across these locations.

PM Modi's address will also be telecasted through all the digital platforms and the party is hoping to attract at least a footprint of over 20 lakh people.

PM Modi launchs BJP's campaign in UP

Earlier on January 31, PM Narendra Modi had launched the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally for five districts that are going to polls in the first and second phase of assembly elections. The Prime Minister had said, "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow."

Appreciating the CM Yogi government, PM Modi had mentioned, "Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction & demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. Yogi Adityanath government has brought the state out of these situations in the last five years."

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/PTI)