Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP All Set To Launch 6 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' In 6 Places From Dec 19

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party President of the UP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, on Saturday, December 18, briefed the media about the six 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' that the party has scheduled to hold beginning December 19. Dev Singh said that the Yatra is a medium for the dedicated leaders of the BJP to connect with people and seek their blessings.

BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Six 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' from six different locations, namely Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar & Ballia, will be starting from Ambedkar Nagar."

BJP's six 'Jan Vishwas Yatras'

According to Dev Singh, the BJP's national president JP Nadda will start the first yatra from Ambedkar Nagar that will end in Lucknow's Kakori. The second yatra from Mathura to Bareilly will be started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third yatra in Jhansi, which will cover 11 districts before culminating in Kanpur.

The fourth yatra from Bijnor to Rampur will be launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Sanjeev Balyan and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the fifth yatra from Balia to Siddharthnagar. Union Minister Smriti Irani will lead the sixth Yatra from Ghazipur to Sultanpur.

'BJP will win 2022 UP elections'

Providing details on Yogi's governance, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh informed that ''in six months or yearly, once we take our report card and go in front of people. We seek their blessings and further request them to place their demands concerning any issue faced by them."

He added that the state is free of goons, mafia, and corruption since the BJP has come to power in the state. He further expressed confidence over BJP winning the upcoming elections with the blessings of the people.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter@ANINewsUP, PTI, Representative