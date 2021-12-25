Uttar Pradesh Polls: JDU Leader Says BJP Ready To Form Alliance; To Negotiate Seat-sharing

In a major political development, Janta Dal (United) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has hinted at a possible alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which is scheduled to take place early next year.

"The BJP is ready to form an alliance for the 2022 UP polls with us. Senior JD (U) leader and Union Steel Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh will negotiate the seat-sharing between the two parties and will take the matter forward," Lalan Singh said.

The JD (U)'s entry into Uttar Pradesh politics could be a game-changer as the state has a sizeable population of people from the Kurmi community, which is generally considered in favour of Nitish Kumar's party. Meanwhile, BJP has an alliance with the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal) party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) for the UP polls.

Ex-UP minister Rajendra Tripathi and leaders of BSP, SP, RLD join BJP

Ahead of Assembly polls, political leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, including ex-UP home minister Rajendra Tripathi, joined BJP on Friday. Other political leaders who joined the saffron party include Ex-BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), BSP’s Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), RLD’s Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor) and SP's founding member Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan. BJP state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey said that the politicians who joined the party hailed the "nationalist" policies of PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and further expressed faith in the same.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Assembly elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year. By securing 312 seats, BJP had won the 2017 polls while SP and BJP won 47 and 19 seats respectively. Congress secured only seven seats.

BJP has divided the entire state into three regions with top leaders having been assigned two each. Union Defence Minister has been given Kashi and Awadh to oversee poll preparations while Home Minister Amit Shah has been assigned Kashi and Awadh. BJP president JP Nadda has been given assigned Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

