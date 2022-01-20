Uttar Pradesh Ranked 1st In India's Smart City Mission: CM Yogi On Development Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, January 20, held a press conference on the development initiatives taken by the state government.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh ranked no 1 in India's smart city mission."

CM Yogi mentioned that in some of the state's smart cities including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Mathura, Meerut, and Sujanpur, several development programmes have been implemented. The UP CM said that under the Centre's guideline, an integrated traffic management system has been introduced in cities. Smart schools, smart roads, and smart parking are all considered inclined with the Safe City program.

CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke of AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Yojana and said that the state is working on providing basic services including water supply, sewerage, and urban transport to households so as to improve the quality of life for all.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on COVID

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister interacted with the public representatives of local bodies of the state through a virtual medium concerning the COVID situation.

After a virtual conversation with the councillors on the COVID situation in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I discussed the Corona epidemic with all the councillors today. We have many responsibilities in view of Omicron and the third wave."

On January 16, CM Yogi Adityanath had interacted with gram pradhans via video conferencing to review the COVID situation in rural areas of the state ahead of the UP elections. During the interaction, CM Yogi announced measures taken by the state government for gram panchayats considering the rural development.

Speaking to village heads in Lucknow via video conferencing, CM Adityanath said, "PM had said that the basis of the Indian economy is Gram Panchayat. The stronger they are, the more we will achieve the goal of self-reliance. Gram Panchayat is the foundation of development."

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively.

The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Image: ANI