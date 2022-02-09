Uttarakhand Elections: Nadda Accuses Congress Of Reaping Kedarnath Flood Relief Benefits

Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Kedarnath blamed Congress for engaging in divisive politics. "Congress leaders always incite fights between villages, castes, and brothers. Getting votes after dividing society has always been their way of working. But BJP never asks your caste or village. If someone is a resident of Uttarakhand then it is our job to ensure their development," Nadda said.

Nadda further claimed that BJP candidates always show a report card before asking for votes, unlike Congress candidates.

"You must have seen that any BJP leader who contests elections talks about themselves and the party's report card. But have you ever seen Congress leaders putting forward their report card?" he asked

JP Nadda further accused the Congress leaders of reaping benefits in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. The BJP president said "When the tragedy hit the state, Congress leaders 'ne malai khai the' (took away the benefits from the relief that came in) and left everything in ruins. PM Modi worked on establishing this place. A new story of development has been written here."

On Sunday, JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party's impending triumph and retention of power in Uttarakhand. He further asserted that the double-engine government has built 5.33 lakhs toilets in Uttarakhand and over 11 crore toilets across India. The BJP president also highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the saffron party - he stated that BJP-led NDA government had announced medical insurance of 5 lakh for the poor under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Uttarakhand Elections

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal released his 10 point agenda ahead of Uttarakhand polls. 'Elimination of corruption, free electricity up to 300 units, Rs. 1000 for every adult woman, Mohalla clinics, and making Uttarakhand a spiritual capital for Hindus' are a few of the promises made by AAP supremo.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP had won 57 seats in the 70 member assembly and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government.

The people of Uttarakhand will vote on February 14. Results will be announced on March 10.

