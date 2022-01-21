Uttarakhand Polls: Congress To Hold CEC Meeting Today Over Selection Of Candidates

Gearing up for the Uttarakhand polls 2022, Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) is all set to hold a key meeting over the selection of candidates. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday at 4 pm through video conferencing. Meanwhile, speaking on expelled Harak Singh Rawat's entry to the party, Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that the decision is not for him to take but for the party leadership.

Congress' strategy for upcoming Uttarakhand polls:

“We are discussing things in detail. We are looking at all the pros and cons, and what electoral strategy will be of each constituency. We are not only discussing candidates but also the election strategy to attain victory in the polls. On all seats, the agreement has been done. Now, the CEC is likely to take place on January 19,” senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat had said earlier.

Uttarakhand Polls: Will Congress take back expelled BJP minister Harak Rawat?

Soon after getting expelled, Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat, in an effort to rejoin Congress ahead of the polls, expressed his willingness to apologize to his 'elder brother' Harish Rawat even 'a hundred times', the senior Congress leader said that the state party chief, CLP and in-charge will take a call on Harak Rawat's induction and that he will accept their decision.

Speaking on the matter, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat asserted,, "I'll fight on all 70 seats (in upcoming Assembly polls)... I don't get angry, I've said everything with humbleness. Congress state chief, CLP, & in charge will make a decision on expelled BJP minister Harak Rawat's joining; I'll accept their decision".

BJP expels Harak Singh Rawat

On 16 January 2022, Harak Singh Rawat was sacked from the state cabinet and was also expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for 6 years. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami citing the reason behind Rawat's removal said that he was putting pressure on the party, seeking tickets for his family members.

"Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party (seeking tickets) for his family members. But we have a different policy. Only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections," he said.

(With ANI inputs)