With Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leading massively in the morning trends of the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi sang a celebration song with BJP MP Ravi Kishan's couplets. In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Malini Awasthi also hailed the work done by the BJP in UP and how the people of the state rested their trust in the party. She further mentioned that the women of the state voted for development and hailed Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaks to Republic as the party gets a clear lead in Uttar Pradesh. 'SP pooch raha tha 'UP me Kaa ba'. Hum bole 'double-engine sarkaar ba'', says Kishan.

UP Assembly Election Results: BJP crosses halfway mark with 257

As per the results till 11:10 AM, BJP is seen leading on 267 seats, Samajwadi Party on 123, Congress at 3 and BSP on 9. BJP's UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is leading by over 9,000 votes from Lucknow Cantonment while Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes, according to poll trends.

Despite trends suggesting an easy win for the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party appealed to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are scolded at their respective booths, in the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favour of the SP alliance. The SP Chief was also seen reaching the party office after early leads projected the party trailing behind the ruling BJP. He is, however leading from his constituency Karhal.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes began at 8 AM today. The majority of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party's tally but not enough to form the government.