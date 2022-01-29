WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi On Republic's 'Track The Leader' Before Uttar Pradesh Elections

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on 'Track The Leader' underlined that the state is very diverse and not just confined to Muslims. Referring to the depiction of Muslims in every election be it parliamentary or assembly, Owaisi added that there is no such thing as the 'Muslim vote bank'.

"There has never been a Muslim vote bank. Other communities also vote for different parties so to target only Muslims and create a counter consolidation is wrong," the AIMIM chief said. Citing the case of Congress alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to prove his point, he added, "They benefitted from that alliance a lot but after elections when they could not come to power, they blamed Ajmal Saheb. But had you not had an alliance with him you would have been wiped out in lower Assam and in some parts of lower Assam."

He concluded that when the party (Congress) wins it credits it to the family, but when they lose they blame it on the Muslims.

'BJP indulging in 80-20 politics to divert from real issues'

In a bid to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Asaduddin Owaisi referred to the 'empirical data' and said, "Graduates, technical graduates, diploma or certificate holders, more than 50 per cent are unemployed in Uttar Pradesh. What is the growth rate of Uttar Pradesh- 4.88, what is the per capita - it has gone down, what is the performance of the government in COVID second wave- 0, why are they protecting the minister whose son killed 4 people from the minister car?"

Having said that, the AIMIM chief claimed that BJP is indulging in this '80-20 politics' which he referred to as their 'consistent behaviour', to ensure that no one talks about their work.

'When Owaisi fights elections, there is a hue & cry'

"Am I the only one fighting in UP- No," said Asaduddin Owaisi, adding that there were parties like Samajwadi Party- RLD, BSP, Congress in the fray. Citing 2019 when SP and BSP came together, and still only won only 15 seats, the remaining being won by the BJP, Owaisi said," The real issue is that these political parties are not willing to say that we are getting the Muslim votes, but not getting the non-muslim votes. "

He underlined, however, that when Owaisi fights the parties make a huge 'hue and cry' about it. Moving on to underline AIMIM's this election, "We are fighting this election in alliance with Bhagyadari Parivartan Morcha. The whole struggle is for hissedari. "You have all these most backward class communities coming with us and we are willing to get their share in the political sphere which the other parties are not willing to do," he said.

He added, "Any neta in BJP, BSP, Congress, are not willing to utter the word Muslims or minorities because they are willing to show that they are more Hindu than Modi."

With major competition being seen between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi suggested that there was no point in the parties replicating each other's principles. Owaisi said, "What's the point if you decide that we are going to be more stringent in our approach than BJP?" He added, "Be better than BJP in governance, in your plan, in your vision."

'I am a patriot, not a nationalist'

"I am a patriot. They (BJP leaders) are, as Modi said, Hindu nationalists," said Owaisi. The AIMIM chief then went on to elaborate on the difference between a patriot and a nationalist - a Hindu one, and added, "A patriot is one who is willing to stand against any wrongs, any unconstitutional step taken by the government. These blind Hindu nationalists do not talk about anything, they have closed their eyes, they have stopped thinking."

To prove his point, he picked up the example of China and claimed that the Xi Jinping-led country is occupying Depsang, Hot Spring region and stopping India from regular patrolling. "Why don't they talk about that? Even the Prime Minister does not speak a single word against it."