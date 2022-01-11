In a sensational statement, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh on Tuesday threatened rebel leader Swami Prasad Maurya that 'the skeletons in his closet' may be revealed if he joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). Speaking to Republic TV, Anila Singh stated that since Maurya was still officially a member of the BJP, she would not expose him, but if he did resign, then the party may reveal his 'skeletons'.

"We are the world's largest party, we have many official workers. I don't want to debate on it aggressively but we have many skeletons of him in the cupboard. We will reveal once he resigns from our political party. He is a member of my political party so I will not be aggressive."

"I am saying it in clear words, I don't know how to do drama with 'Namazwaadi party'. BJP's ideology should be accepted by everyone. An ideology which says that there should be no corruption and appeasement-based politics. When people enter the BJP, they leave corruption, appeasement. If you can't leave these things, only then do you leave the BJP," she added.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins SP

Prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined SP on Tuesday morning. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment, and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state.

Hours later, in another big jolt to the BJP, two more MLAs from Uttar Pradesh resigned following the footsteps of Maurya. BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of Banda tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). The slew of resignations comes at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi.

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic TV that Akhilesh Yadav's party has promised to give a ticket to Maurya's son Ashok from Unchahar in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a move which could be the reason behind his switch.