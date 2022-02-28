What's In A Name? 4 Akhilesh Yadavs In Uttar Pradesh Election Fray; Recall Funny Exchanges

In an interesting coincidence, at least four politicians from Uttar Pradesh, including Samajwadi Party (SP) President have the name Akhilesh Yadav, and all of them are contesting the elections. Apart from SP chief, a Congress nominee from Bikapur, an independent from Gunnaur, and an SP candidate from Mubarakpur also share the same name.

The SP candidate said he was receiving a lot of support from the people because they hoped for his namesake Akhilesh Yadav to be the next Chief Minister.

"I am getting good support in my constituency. People feel sympathetic towards me. I had lost the 2017 polls by a very thin margin. But now, they want Akhilesh Yadav to win. People say as (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav will be chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav should also be Mubarakpur's MLA," he said.

The announcement of a candidate named Akhilesh Yadav for Mubarakpur had created a flurry, with rumours being spread that the former CM was fighting the polls from two constituencies. The Samajwadi Party chief fought the polls in the third of the seven-phase polls from Karhal and his fate will be known on March 10.

Meanwhile, Mubarakpur in Azamgarh district goes to polls in the seventh phase on March 7. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election, the SP nominee had lost to BSP's Shah Alam by 688 votes. Incidentally, the SP president is a Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh.

The three Akhilesh Yadavs concurred that having the same name as that of the SP president had helped them in the polls.

Congress candidate from Bijapur and the party's Ayodhya district president, Akhilesh Yadav, said he joined the Congress in 2016 after moving out of the SP as he was not given respect.

Recalling a funny incident, he said, "A few days back, I was campaigning with my supporters in Bikapur. One of my supporters shouted 'Akhilesh bhaiyya zindabaad'. This prompted some SP supporters, who were in the vicinity to raise slogans in my support." "Later, they realised that they are actually raising slogans in favour of a Congress candidate, Yadav said.

Some people also wonder how come the 'haath kaa panjaa' (Congress' poll symbol) has become the SP election symbol, Yadav said.

Independent candidate Lakhvendra Singh alias Akhilesh Yadav is testing the poll waters from Gunnaur in Sambhal district, which has already undergone voting. He said that though he was born with the name Lakhvendra Singh, his grandmother used to call him "Akhilesh", and gradually others also started calling him by that name.

The 1983 born leader submitted his nomination with the name Akhilesh Yadav. On the pros and cons of being a namesake, he said that he has never ever thought of this line. Interestingly his rival from the SP is Ram Khilari Singh, his father.

"Akhilesh Yadav (the SP chief) is everything for us. Samajwadi (socialism) flows in our blood and it is in our genes," said the namesake independent candidate.

When the election results are declared on March 10, it would be interesting to see how many of the Akhilesh Yadavs win. But if they all are lucky, then the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will face a "naam ka chakar" (confusion because of names).

