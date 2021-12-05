Will Kangana Ranaut Campaign For BJP In Uttar Pradesh Elections? Actor Answers

The campaigning for the elections in Uttar Pradesh have kicked off ahead of the polls next year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kickstarted his campaign and other parties like former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have hosted numerous events. Amid the presence of politicians and election campaigns, there was another well-known name who arrived in the state on Saturday.

Kangana Ranaut grabbed eyeballs by landing in UP for a religious visit. The actor, who has not shied away from expressing her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, reacted to speculation on the possibilities of her campaigning for the party. The Tanu Weds Manu star, however, denied that she would not be campaigning for any party in the elections and stated that she would only back those who are 'nationalists.'

Kangana Ranaut denies campaigning for BJP in upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections

Kangana visited the Lord Krishna temple in Vrindavan on Saturday. On her way out, she was asked by reporters if she will be campaigning for the BJP. She replied, "I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them."

She also hoped that CM Yogi Adityanath will take steps for the citizens to visit the 'actual janamsthan' of Lord Krishna.

The National Award-winner has been known to land in numerous controversies, some over her sensational statements that hurt sentiments. When asked about it, she said people who are honest, brave and nationalists and talk about the country, will agree with her statements.

The latest news was when the actress claimed that she was being threatened. She also alleged that she faced protests when she arrived in Punjab recently. She claimed that her car was surrounded and that abuses were hurled against her.

When asked about it, she clarified that she did not apologise and stressed that she protested against it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana received the Padma Shri award a few weeks ago. She is also producing the film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, which is currently on floors. She is working on films like Tejas, Dhaakad, Sita, and the biopic on Indira Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)