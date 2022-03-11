'Will Munawwar Rana Leave UP?' Sufi Islamic Board Asks After CM Yogi's Landslide win

After BJP's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Elections, Sufi Islamic Board on Friday, March 11, asked whether controversial poet Munawwar Rana would now leave the state. Rana had banked his stay in Uttar Pradesh on Yogi Adityanath's win or loss in the Assembly elections.

"Now Yogi has won will Munawwar Rana leave UP? We are worried about Munawwar Rana, where will he go now when the Yogi government comes? Will he go to West Bengal or Uttaranchal or where will he go? The Sufi Islamic Board believes that now Yogi government is going to work above caste religion," the board told Republic.

Speaking to the media in January, Rana had said that if Yogi Adityanath becomes the CM again, he will leave Uttar Pradesh. "It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave," Rana stated, claiming that elections were being fought on words of 'Abba Jaan, Pakistan, Kabaristan and Jinnah'.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2021, an FIR was filed against Rana under IPC Sections 505 (2) (public mischief) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for drawing parallels between Taliban and Sanskrit author Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana.

UP Elections 2022: BJP registers historic win

The BJP registered a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, bagging 255 seats on Thursday. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The party also saw a decisive rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%. With this Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. The UP CM himself won from Gorakhpur Urban by a margin of over one lakh votes.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats, its allies RLD and SBSP gained eight and six seats respectively.

During his victory speech on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda and highlighted that there was a clear mandate for development in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Lashing out at the opposition, he opined, "By making us win people have rejected dynasty politics and paved the way for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues".