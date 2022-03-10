With Numbers In Their Favour, It's Modi, Yogi, Ram & Bhagva In Air At BJP's HQs In Delhi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept away four states including the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, the headquarters of the lotus symbol party, situated at the national capital New Delhi, seemed like having the saffron colour flowing in the air.

The headquarters that is situated at Central Delhi's ITO area and spread over 1.70 lakh sq ft, today seemed like a tiny matchbox filled with the supporters, party workers and others finding it difficult even to walk. While the sun started to go downwards and the vote share exactly the opposite, the vibrance in the crowd seemed to grow with the counting of each passing vote.

The sounds in the party HQs seemed to be a mix of patriotic songs and the campaigning songs of the party and also the Victory slogans taking the other half of the ear-space. 'Modi Yogi Zindabaad', 'BJP Zindabaad' seemed like the too common voices that could be heard repeatedly.

Modi, Yogi, Ram & Bhagva in air at BJP's HQs in Delhi

While some were carrying the flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party, some others could be seen carrying flags bearing the picture of Lord Rama. In fact, a too devoted supporter came dressed as Lord Hanuman and a yellow-coloured Gada (the weapon believed to be carried by the monkey god) having "Jai Shree Ram" & "Namo BJP" painted on it.

Even as the celebrations continued throughout the day, the party workers and the supporters seemed in no mood to stop with a constant smile on their face and their eyes filled with tears of joy. While many danced on the tunes of the patriotic songs being played on the big sound systems, many others were seen playing "Dhol" & "Nagade" and their feets moving on the beats.

The BJP has won four states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, in the mega elections which is being seen as the semi-final before the 2024 national election.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India