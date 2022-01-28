'Worshipers Of Jinnah, Close To Pakistan': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes A Dig At SP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party over ‘Jinnah’ politics. CM Yogi took a dig at the opposition party by claiming that they ‘worship’ Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The dig by the UP CM comes days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had sparked a controversy by claiming that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had "fought for India's independence".

The comment by the SP chief had sparked off a major conversation, which in turn was used by the Bharatiya Janata Party as a tool against Akhilesh Yadav and his party. Now, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has once again come out to hit at the SP over their take on Jinnah. Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Yogi wrote, “They are worshipers of 'Jinnah', we are worshipers of 'Sardar Patel',” comparing the two parties.

वे 'जिन्ना' के उपासक है, हम 'सरदार पटेल' के पुजारी हैं।



उनको पाकिस्तान प्यारा है, हम माँ भारती पर जान न्योछावर करते हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 28, 2022

Furthermore, the CM attacked Akhilesh Yadav and his party by alleging that they are close to Pakistan than they are to ‘Maa Bharati’ like the BJP. “Pakistan is dear to them, we sacrifice our lives on Maa Bharati,” Yogi wrote in his tweet. Earlier, CM Yogi had condemned the SP chief’s praise of Jinnah and had termed it an insult. The CM had asked how the Indian freedom fighters could be compared to someone who partitioned India.

The 'Jinnah' controversy

As far as the 'Jinnah ghost' comment is concerned, this controversy started in November last year, when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah "fought for India's independence". Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he took Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Jinnah's name in the same breath, mentioning that they all became barristers after studying in the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Countering the SP chiefs comment, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had condemned the insult, asking how could he compare the Iron Man of India with the man who partitioned India. Akhilesh Yadav had later defended his remarks alleging that the BJP had 'twisted' his statement. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV the former UP CM asked, "What did I say? I said all these big leaders were from one institution, yet their paths were so different. On one side was Sardar Patel who worked towards unifying the nation, and ending princely states, the other side was someone who talked about dividing the nation. What wrong did I say?"

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER