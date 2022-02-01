Yogi Adityanath Assures Double Ration Each Month; Calls Cong, SP & BSP 'den Of Corruption'

Ahead of assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday promised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would provide a double ration every month to each household. Attacking Akhilesh Yadav's SP, he said that prior to 2017, all the money meant for development work was confined to the walls of the Samajwadi Party.

"Just like a free double vaccination, the BJP government would also provide you people with free double ration every month," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath. On the vaccination drive, he said that 135 crore people have got free vaccination, free COVID-19 care, free tests under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Taking on the Opposition, CM Yogi said, "the people who mislead you on vaccines asking you not to get vaccinated saying it is a BJP vaccine, tell them since it was a BJP vaccine, you vote for the BJP only."

Attacking Samajwadi Party, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that before 2017 all the money that was meant for developmental work in the state was confined to the walls of the Samajwadi Party. However, he added that when BJP came to power it extracted all the money. "Out of which the 30,000 crores defence corridor, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor is built.

Yogi Adityanath dubs Congress, SP and BSP a 'den of corruption'

According to a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh BJP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath dubbed the three opposition parties a "den of corruption". Attacking Indian National Congress in its bastion Rae Bareli, he said that Sonia Gandhi-led party is a "problem" for the nation and the root of anarchy and corruption.

He also attacked Samajwadi Party, saying that the people know that a vehicle carrying the party's flag means that there is a goon sitting inside. "Our government works for the people and also works to respect faith. Could the Congress, the SP and the BSP do this? Those who had termed Ram and Krishna imaginary, can they build a temple? Can those firing on devotees of Lord Ram build a temple?" he asked.