Quick links:
Image: Republic
Amid the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power by winning over 300 seats. Giving a cricket analogy, the UP CM stated at he does not need to worry about protecting the 'wicket' as the voters of the state are fielding for him and his government.
Arnab Goswami: Where are going to be on March 10?
Yogi Adityanath: I will be here in Uttar Pradesh
Arnab Goswami: That day our cameras will be on you
Yogi Adityanath: (smirks) I will be happy
Arnab Goswami: Maybe by seeing your face we will get to know what the result is (smiles)
Yogi Adityanath: My face will show you 'phir ek baar, 300 paar'
Arnab Goswami: Till now, polling is completed in 231 seats, so what do you think will be your score (cricket format)? double century? 250+? or tripple century?
Yogi Adityanath: See, whenever we get down to the field to play, we just hit sixers and fours
Arnab Goswami: Don't you try to save the wicket while playing?
Yogi Adityanath: That's not needed, all the voters are fielding for us today, and the opposition is tensed by it. This cricket match is now being played by the voters of Uttar Pradesh
The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The fourth phase was held on February 23, with a voter turnout of 57.45%. The remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.