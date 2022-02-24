Amid the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power by winning over 300 seats. Giving a cricket analogy, the UP CM stated at he does not need to worry about protecting the 'wicket' as the voters of the state are fielding for him and his government.

Arnab Goswami: Where are going to be on March 10?

Yogi Adityanath: I will be here in Uttar Pradesh

Arnab Goswami: That day our cameras will be on you

Yogi Adityanath: (smirks) I will be happy

Arnab Goswami: Maybe by seeing your face we will get to know what the result is (smiles)

Yogi Adityanath: My face will show you 'phir ek baar, 300 paar'

Arnab Goswami: Till now, polling is completed in 231 seats, so what do you think will be your score (cricket format)? double century? 250+? or tripple century?

Yogi Adityanath: See, whenever we get down to the field to play, we just hit sixers and fours

Arnab Goswami: Don't you try to save the wicket while playing?

Yogi Adityanath: That's not needed, all the voters are fielding for us today, and the opposition is tensed by it. This cricket match is now being played by the voters of Uttar Pradesh