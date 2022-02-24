In a super exclusive interview, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday where he remarked that today 'jaativaad' (caste-based politics), which was earlier considered a major deciding factor in elections had been rejected by the people. The UP CM asserted that elections were now fought on BJP's model of nationalism, development and good governance, and the 2022 polls would also reflect the same.

"In Uttar Pradesh, jaativaad (caste politics) was rejected by the people in 2014. Pariwarvaad and jaativaad were finished in 2014, and the people conducted its funeral as well. They pay no attention to it. 2014, 2017, and 2019, BJP won 80% of seats contested on nationalism, development, and upliftment of the poor. In 2022 also, nationalism, development and good governance will prevail. Not jaativaad or parivarvaad," said the UP CM.

Further, Yogi Adityanath questioned those still harping over caste-based politics, asking where they were when riots had broken out in the state. In an indirect attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he stated that those practising such politics were the same ones who supported rioters during their regime.

"Be it east or west, today Ayodhya's roadshow everyone has seen. What does it prove? Every person, position, worker, youth, entire Ayodhya has moved on from this. I went to Ghaziabad, Bareli, Saharanpur. When I went there, people told me we are safe because of BJP. Where were these jaativaadis when riots broke out? These people were with the rioters. They were standing with them and supporting them. Today, they are talking about riots?" he asked.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed three phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61% and the third phase on February 20, recording 60.18% voting. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.