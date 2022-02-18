Yogi Adityanath: 'Bulldozers Will Roll Again After Mar 10'; Predicts SP Defeat In Karhal

Ahead of the high-stakes fight for Mainpuri's Karhal, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, warned that his 'bulldozers' will begin to roll against 'SP-protected goons' after 10 March. Addressing a rally at Akhilesh Yadav's turf - Karhal, Adityanath claimed that Yadav had chosen Karhal as he feared loss from Azamgarh - his Lok Sabha constituency. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is currently underway with results on March 10.

Yogi: 'Bulldozers will roll again after March 10'

"Seeing their impending loss in Karhal, the Opposition launched a cowardly attack on SP Singh Baghel. But don't worry. Remember, we have acted against those goons who were protected by SP govt. I have sent all bulldozers for maintenance. After 10 March, when bulldozers will start to roll again, those who are acting up now will sober down then," said Adityanath.

Targetting Yadav, the CM added, "Azamgarh chose him (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) as its MP. But since he didn't visit Azamgarh even once in COVID time, he couldn't gather courage to fight (Assembly poll) from Azamgarh". Yadav had initially stated that he will ask 'people of Azamgarh and decide' but later announced to fight polls from Karhal.

Throughout his poll campaign, Adityanath has flaunted his govt's crackdown on illegal properties - often bulldozing them. In one such rally, he accused the SP govt for allowing gangsters to erect illegal houses on government lands. Vowing that such acts do not work under his regime, he said, 'Sometimes there is a need to give a direct answer by not doing too much politicisation'. In response, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav suggested that 'BJP should keep its election symbol bulldozer'.

Poll fight for Karhal

Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav secured victory. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time against BJP's Union MoS SP Singh Baghel. When he took oath as the CM in 2017, he preferred to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.