In an exclusive scoop ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV learnt that 51 Ministers will be sworn in on Friday. Moreover, sources revealed that BJP will continue the precedent of having two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. While Dinesh Sharma might be dropped as the DyCM, sources indicated that Keshav Prasad Maurya might retain his post. The latter suffered a shock defeat in Sirathu at the hands of Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister and Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Patel.

As per sources, 22-24 Cabinet Ministers, 13-14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 12 Ministers of State are likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. 5 women leaders are also set to be a part of the Council of Ministers, sources added. Meanwhile, sources also hinted that UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh will be included in the Cabinet. Later at night, the CM will host dinner for all new Ministers and top BJP leaders at his residence in Lucknow.

Stage set for grand ceremony

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the CM for the second consecutive time at 4 pm today in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda. Overall, around 85,000 people are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony which will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. A grand stage has been set up at the venue and posters have been put with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'.

Moreover, at least 12 Chief Ministers are likely to attend the ceremony. The list includes Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Moreover, CMs of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry where BJP is a part of the ruling coalition and opposition-ruled states have also been invited.

Besides this, 5 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also grace the occasion. While BJP is also extending an invitation to leaders of opposition parties, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also already indicated that he will stay away from the event. Besides this, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahants of several temples and Maths, industrialists and actors shall be present at the UP CM's oath-taking ceremony.