Taking potshots at the Congress ahead of assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the party which served UP for the longest period has now become a 'sinking ship due to its dynastic politics.' Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's u-turn on the Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate, Yogi said the party is in 'misery' and has no agenda for the elections.

"Congress does not know what it is doing. They don't have a CM face. They are not clear about what issues they want to fight on. The party which served the state for the longest period is in miserable condition today due to its dynastic politics. They have become a sinking ship," the BJP leader told Republic TV on Monday.

Last week, Priyanka Gandhi backtracked on her statement declaring herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for the UP elections. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times.

Earlier on Friday, Vadra had said, "Do you see any other face from Congress in UP? You can see my face everywhere," when asked if she was the party's CM face.

While BJP, SP, and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati as its CM face respectively, Congress has been avoiding doing so. Moreover, it is unclear if Priyanka Gandhi will contest the polls as she has never done so to date.

Priyanka Gandhi leads 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign

For the 2022 Assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. The same was reflected in its first candidate list for the UP polls, where 50 out of 125 candidates were women. Similarly, the second list comprising 41 candidates, included 16 women. While there are more lists to come, the party has so far expressed its commitment to giving 40% seats to women candidates.

The party suffered a blow after Congress' 'Ladki hoon..' poster girl Priyanka Maurya jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maurya later took a jibe at the Congress' slogan and claimed that she was not allowed to contest elections as she failed to pay the 'bribe.'

The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats will go to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.