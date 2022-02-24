At Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exclusively interviewed Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ahead of the fifth phase of UP elections. In the interview, among the many topics that came up, was the topic of the Hijab controversy. The incumbent Chief Minister of the state claimed that it was 'not a controversy' after all.

"Those people who feared that on the topic of security, on the topic of Triple Talaaq, on the topic of upliftment of poor, the women of the society will overlook the religion, the caste, colour, the colour, and the creed, and cast their votes in favour of the BJP, used hijab to create a controversy and affect the voting in the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

The UP Chief Minister added," However, they won't be successful, for firstly, the people of the society know that at home or when out in personal capacity, they can wear whatever they wish to but when they are in an institution, which has a dress code, they will have to follow that. Secondly, the country should be run as per the constitution. In that lies the development for one and all."

'Not in favour of appeasement policy'

During the exclusive interview, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that he was not in favour of the appeasement policy. "I have said this before that the government is working on the principles of Prime Minister Narendra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas."

Arnab Goswami also listed how leaders of the Opposition, specifically Asaddudin Owaisi made statements like 'I will have a beard, wear a topi. My daughter will wear a Hijab. Who will stop us?"

Reacting to the same, the BJP leader said, "Well, I want to tell him that if he really needs the Muslim women to grow, then he should support the law against Triple Talaaq issue. It is the issue of the common people. In today's world, it does not suit any person to advocate things like Triple Talaaq. Also, he should fight for the education and all-around development of women instead of crying foul on these issues. He is a prominent face among Muslims and there is no doubt in that."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being conducted in 7 phases. While the first 4 phases have already been conducted, the next three will be conducted on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.