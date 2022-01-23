Yogi Adityanath Campaigns Door-to-door In Ghaziabad; Lists Projects Undertaken By BJP Govt

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, January 23, held door-to-door election campaigning in the Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Addressing an event after his campaigning, CM Adityanath said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in Uttar Pradesh as many development works were undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

"Again BJP government must come in power as many development works are done including constructions of expressways, airports and more. A film city is also being made near Ghaziabad," the UP Chief Minister said.

Talking about the various development projects undertaken by his government, Adityanath informed that a sports university is also being established in Meerut. Mentioning his government's crackdown on criminals, the UP CM said that under the BJP's watch no goon can misbehave with or disrespect 'our sisters and daughters'.

Yogi Adityanath attacks opposition, questions campaign promises

Attacking the opposition over promises of 'free electricity', Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Before 2017, there was no electricity, those who are saying today that 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost must be asked how are they planning to provide free electricity?"

Speaking of BJP-led government work amid COVID pandemic times, Yogi Adityanath said, "During the COVID times, Congress, SP, and BSP were missing from the field, and only the BJP workers of the Central and state governments were struggling to save the lives of each and every person." He then questioned how can people choose a party that wasn't with them in difficult times like the COVID pandemic.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI)