Yogi Adityanath Claims 'Bulldozer Provided 1 Cr Jobs To Youths In UP'; Explains How

Explaining his repeated threats of 'bulldozer', UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, claimed that the bulldozer had provided 1 cr jobs. In the Doordarshan Conclave, Adityanath highlighted that the bulldzer had prrovided a safety due to which Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been invested in the state. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is currently underway with results on March 10.

Yogi: 'Bulldozer got 1 cr jobs'

"The bulldozer is so useful. It has created a safe environment which as given jobs to 1.16 crore youths. Over Rs 3.5 lakh cr has been invested in the state. We progress with one hand on bulldozer's steering and have development's wand in the other," said Adityanath.

Reacting to Mukhtar Ansari's bail, he said, "SP is with mafias. They are fielding such gangsters via their ally. Who supported such gangsters - BSP, SP and Congress? Congress has hurt the country so much that people will never forgive them". Ansari - a ganster-turned-politician got bail in one of the Goonda act cases against him but remains in jail due to the other cases against him. His son Abbas will contest from Mau - his father's constituency - on a SBSP ticket.

Yogi: 'Bulldozer is the only treatment'

Throughout his poll campaign, Adityanath has flaunted his govt's crackdown on illegal properties - often bulldozing them. In one such rally, he accused the SP govt for allowing gangsters to erect illegal houses on government lands. Vowing that such acts do not work under his regime, he said, 'Sometimes there is a need to give a direct answer by not doing too much politicisation'.

"Previously, a big mafia leader had erected 5 big houses illegally near the DGP residence. When I was MLA, I toured that place and I demanded a probe into that illegal occupation. I said that there is only one treatment for this - bulldozer," said Adityanath. In response, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav suggested that 'BJP should keep its election symbol bulldozer'.

UP Poll campaign

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.