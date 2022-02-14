Yogi Adityanath Claims 'SP Goons & Behenji's Elephant Ate Poor People's Free Ration'

Targetting SP and BSP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the free ration distributed to the poor was earlier consumed by the govt itself. In an interview with ANI, Adityanath said that 'SP goons used to eat up rations & BSP's elephant had a huge appetite for it too'. 55 seats across nine districts go to polls today - covering almost one-fourth of Assembly seats till date. Results will be announced on March 10.

Yogi: SP goons & Behenji's elephant ate ration

"It is the double engine govt which is giving double dose ration to 15 crore people in UP. Akhilesh Yadav may not be aware of these figures. He is very busy sleeping, dreaming, and meeting friends to think of these people (poor). He will need to appoint a person who knows such figures so that Akhilesh can learn it by-heart. He is the big son of a big father, he sleeps for 12 hours comfortably and spends 6 hours with his friend circles. So he may not have time for such things," taunted Adityanath.

Slamming Mayawati, he added, "The double ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of SP. Similarly, Behanji's (Mayawati) elephant's stomach is so large that nothing is enough for it".

#WATCH डबल इंजन की सरकार है इसलिए UP में 15 करोड़ लोगों को राशन की भी डबल डोज़ दी जा रही है। अखिलेश यादव को संभवत: इन आंकड़ों की जानकारी नहीं होगी। बड़े बाप के पुत्र हैं वो आराम से 12 घंटे सोते हैं और 6 घंटे अपनी मित्र मंडली के साथ व्यतीत करते हैं: UP CM योगी आदित्यनाथ pic.twitter.com/fVAAtD1Anj — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 14, 2022

UP Elections Phase 2

On February 14, 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh go to polls. Out of the total seats, Dalit voters hold sway in 20 seats and Muslims in 25 seats - giving the SP-RLD combine a leg up. Four cabinet ministers - Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh are in the poll fray, while jailed SP veteran Azam Khan is also up for re-election from Rampur.

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.