As 55 seats go to polls in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday, said that 'Ghazwa-e-Hind will not succeed'. Talking to ANI, Adityanath stoked the Hijab row further proclaiming that India will run as per the Constitution not Shariat. 55 seats across nine districts go to polls today - covering almost one-fourth of Assembly seats till date. Results will be announced on March 10.

Adityanath: 'Ghazwa-e-Hind will never happen'

"For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind, this is New India under the leadership of PM Modi. In this New India is for development of all, but appeasement of none. It will run as per the Constitution, not Shariat. The dream of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' will not succeed till Judgement Day," said Adityanath. He had earlier tweeted the same thing warning 'Talibani-thinking' and religious zealots.

#WATCH| "For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind,this is New India under leadership of PM Modi. New India is for development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga,"says UP CM on his tweet pic.twitter.com/jwLZJVDpcD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

'गजवा-ए-हिन्द' का सपना देखने वाले 'तालिबानी सोच' के 'मजहबी उन्मादी' यह बात गांठ बांध लें...



वो रहें या न रहें



भारत शरीयत के हिसाब से नहीं, संविधान के हिसाब से ही चलेगा।



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 13, 2022

Weighing in on the ongoing Hijab row, Adityanath said that just as he cannot force UP govt employees to wear 'Bhagwa' (saffron), a dress code must be followed in institutions. He said that one can't 'impose personal religious beliefs & choices on the country'. Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college.

He added, "The system should run as per the Constitution. We can't impose our personal religious beliefs & choices on the country & its institutions. Can I ask all employees in UP to wear 'bhagwa'? Dress code must be enforced in schools".

UP Elections Phase 2

On February 14, 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh go to polls. Out of the total seats, Dalit voters hold sway in 20 seats and Muslims in 25 seats - giving the SP-RLD combine a leg up. Four cabinet ministers - Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh are in the poll fray, while jailed SP veteran Azam Khan is also up for re-election from Rampur.

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.