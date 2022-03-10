Yogi Adityanath Election Result 2022: BJP's UP CM Leads In Gorakhpur Urban Assembly Seat

As the Uttar Pradesh election counting is underway, all eyes are on the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency where incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting the polls from. Gorakhpur Urban voted on March 3 in the sixth phase of UP elections. In 2017, this constituency, which is a part of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency and falls under the Gorakhpur district, was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, BJP won the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency by fielding Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal. Dr Agarwal won the seat by defeating Congress’ Rana Rahul Singh by a margin of 60,730 votes. As of now, the seat remains under BJP’s belt as initial counting suggests Yogi Adityanath is leading here.

Yogi Adityanath takes early lead at Gorakhpur Urban

Counting of votes has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Urban and initial trends show that Adityanath of BJP is leading the seat ahead of SP and Congress candidates. Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla of SP was at the second place in early counting. The incumbent CM’s lead is also symbolic of BJP’s performance in BJP, which has taken a major lead early on.

As far as other parties are concerned, AAP has fielded Vijay Kumar Srivastava from the Gorakhpur Urban seat while ArSP named Ajai Shanker Srivastava as its candidate. Dr Chetna Pandey was fielded by INC while Chandra Shekhar is in the fray from ASP(KR). As of 8:30 AM, BJP crossed 100-mark in UP and took a massive lead ahead of major rivals SP.

Yogi Adityanath's 2022 campaign

Yogi Adityanath is set to make history by becoming the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP - a feat not completed even by the likes of Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. Adityanath’s connection with the constituency goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual father, Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

Yogi Adityanath's UP campaign has heavily banked on the eradication of mafia raj, criminal raj, corruption, and the fulfilment of one of BJP's biggest pre-poll promises - the construction of the Ram temple. In the lead-up to the 2022 UP polls, the CM had made it clear that the BJP still has its eyes set on 'remaining targets', remarking "Mathura-Vrindavan kaise chhod denge". In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state elections, BJP had won a massive 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Image: PTI