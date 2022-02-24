In the magnificent background of Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the exclusive interview on Republic Bharat with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami answered the question that dominated the UP elections- 'What is the 80-20 division?'. A laughing Yogi said that previous governments talked about '20-80 division', he just inverted it and made it '80-20'. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reiterated- 'development for all, safety for all, respect for all' but ' appeasement for none'.

"Those people who are for the development, who like the policies framed for the poor, those who are happy with the jobs for the youth, those whose face light up seeing the lit faces of farmers, those who are seeking a safe and sound environment for their sisters and mothers, those who are supporting the government on protection of cow with laws like The UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, those who laud the government when the religious shrines are developed, belong to the 80 per cent," Yogi Adiyanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added, "Those who support terrorists, those who believe in saving goons, those who think that sisters and mothers of the society should not be protected, those who like riots, anarchy, damage on faith, they belong to the remaining 20 per cent, who have and even in the future will be against us. "

'80-20 war will go on'

During the interview, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the 80-20 war continues, and citing instances from the past, added," In 2017 (assembly elections), BJP won 80 per cent of the seat, it had one 325 of the 403 seats, which is 80 per cent. In 2019 (Lok Sabha elections), BJP won 64 of the 80 seats, which is also 80 per cent."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added, "In 2022 as well, BJP will win 80 per cent seats. There will be a distribution of seats among the remaining 20."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being conducted in 7 phases. While the first 4 phases have already been conducted, the next three will be conducted on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.