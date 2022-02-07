Yogi Adityanath Fires Salvo At SP As UP Elections Loom: 'Seek Votes From Kabristan Only'

Launching a fierce attack on Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP elections, Yogi Adityanath claimed that no other work apart from constructing boundary walls of Kabristans (Muslim cemeteries) was done during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as the CM. Addressing a public rally in the Chharra Assembly segment falling in Aligarh district on Sunday, the UP CM contrasted the development works by his government with that of the erstwhile SP regime. BJP's Ravendra Pal Singh is the sitting legislator from the Chharra constituency.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Once, I asked a Samajwadi Party leader, 'Our work is visible with roads, medical colleges and universities. Houses are being constructed for the people and electricity connections are being given to them. We are also giving old-age pension, widow pension and Divyang pension. But what development work have you done? He said, Yes, we have done. I asked him where. He said we didn't have the vision to construct roads and medical colleges. But we built the boundary wall of Kabristan'."

He added, "What work did they do? Building the boundary of Kabristan. Brothers and sisters, it is necessary to tell these people who built the boundary of Kabristan that seek votes from Kabristan only today!"

#WATCH | I've asked an SP leader that our development works are seen but have you done any development work?... He said we've built boundaries of 'Kabristan'. Today it is the need to tell them to take votes from 'Kabristan' only: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aligarh pic.twitter.com/2ETwJQ6LMU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Adityanath's latest attack is in line with BJP's consistent accusation that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party indulges in "appeasement politics". Addressing a rally in Fatehpur on 19 February 2017, in the run-up to the previous election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself accused the SP government of discriminating between Hindus and Muslims. On that occasion, he contended that a village that has a 'Kabristan' should have a 'Shamshan' (cremation ground) as well.

UP elections

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions have been prohibited.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 percent of the capacity for indoor meetings and 30 percent of the capacity for outdoor meetings. The EC has mandated the organizers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.