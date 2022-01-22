Slamming the former Samajwadi Party government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that eighteen thousand houses were sanctioned during the Akhilesh Yadav's rule but none was given to the public. On contrary, he said BJP's 'double engine' government provided forty-three lakh homes in the last five years.

"Earlier, from Chief Minister to Ministers after coming to power used to fill their houses. But for us, the poor and Dalits were important... Before 2017, there was no law and order in Uttar Pradesh and goondas and mafias used to rule. Riots were normal. Anarchy was at its peak. There was corruption in developmental schemes," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a public address in Aligarh.

He said that the BJP government had provided free toilets built for 2.61 crores poor under the Swatch Bharat mission. "9 crore people took benefit of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. One crore specially-abled and widow are getting a pension of Rs 1,000 per month, "UP CM said.

Adityanath releases BJP's song for assembly polls

CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata party's song for the assembly elections and said that rioters who only enjoyed the patronage of former governments and were a threat to the state's peace, now have their posters pasted in public places.

Adityanath released the song titled 'UP Phir Mangein BJP Sarkar'at the BHO's state headquarters in Lucknow in presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Swantatra Dev Singh, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said, "The rioters who were once a threat to the peace and harmony of the state and enjoyed the patronage of previous governments, today have their posters pasted on roads and crossings."

Under Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments, sugar mills used to remain shut and arrears of sugarcane farmers were pending for years, Chief Minister said, adding that his government made record payments to sugarcane farmers. He also informed that all promises made in 2017 have been fulfilled.