Yogi Adityanath Hits Out At SP, BSP Govts For Lacking Agenda for UP's Development

As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 inches closer, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the previous government for being politically absorbed and lacking agenda on working for the welfare of the people. Speaking at an event after Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari University at Punwarka village in Saharanpur, CM Yogi mentioned that in terms of the development of the country, UP held a significant role and one such example is the University being established in the name of Maa Shakambari.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Previous governments lacked agenda on development. There is no space for development and nationalism where only dynastic politics and casteism is being taken care of".

He further alleged the parties that were in power earlier didn't focus on improving various sectors including education, employment, growth & development of the poor.

Elaborating on the 'peaceful' rule of the BJP-led government for the past 4.5 years in Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Aditynath said, "The state was free from riots, people could peacefully celebrate Holi, Diwali, Durga Puja &janamashtami".

CM Yogi on Ayodhya Mandir construction

Referring to Ayodhya temple construction, Chief Minister said, " The 500 yrs long wait came to an end & Ayodhya is now ready to inaugurate the historic Ram Mandir. All this because the country is in safe hands today".

While Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier informed that by December 2023, the Ayodhya temple construction will be completed. As per the construction plan, there will be a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yoga shala, and other facilities on the premises of the temple.

CM Yogi further informed that the state is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only 7 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI)