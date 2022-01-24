In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath justified his 80:20 remark in the context of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Without commenting on the opposition's specific charge that his remark had a communal undertone, Adityanath stressed that his government did not indulge in "appeasement". At the same time, he argued that the ruling dispensation had not discriminated between people on any ground when it comes to the implementation of schemes and development.

Explaining his 80:20 remark, Yogi Adityanath remarked, "I made this statement before the UP Assembly election. I had said that the election will be between 80% and 20%. 80% of the people who support and show a positive attitude towards the development of UP, the prosperity of UP, the welfare schemes for the poor in UP, better law and order in UP, work done to honour faith in UP will be in favour of BJP. The people who do not like a better law and order situation, who want to hurt religious sentiments, those who do not like the welfare schemes for the poor, those who do not like infrastructure development have been opposing BJP and will continue to do so."

"The opposition and the 20% of the people are scared of BJP returning to power. Because their dream for UP to foment riots, indulge in loot and do what used to happen before could not materialise. The people shattered their dreams. They will happen again. BJP has worked with a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and criminals. The government has worked against corruption and corrupt persons," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

Uttar Pradesh election

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. As per the Republic- P Marq opinion poll which was conducted from January 5 to January 16, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 252-272 seats whereas the tie-up led by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party might end up with 111-131 seats.

On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties might bag 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. According to the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+. In another boost for the current CM, Adityanath was the first choice for the top post for 41.2% of respondents, while 29.4% of respondents were in favour of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.