Yogi Adityanath Labels Oppn 'opportunists'; Asks Citizens To Beware Ahead Of UP Elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Opposition and asked the people if the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress had enquired about their well-being during COVID. Stating that Bharatiya Janata Party continuously worked for the people, he advised people to be wary of opportunists.

Addressing a mega rally in Hamirpur, Yogi Adityanath said, "Did the BSP, SP or Congress enquire about your well being during the pandemic? BJP continuously worked for the people... People considerate in difficult times are true people, the rest are opportunists. Be wary of such opportunists."

Further, CM Yogi said that before 2017, security was the main concern. "Girls couldn't go to school, women couldn't go to markets, mafias had control over the resources in this region of Bundelkhand. After 2017, you would have seen these actions on mafias. Bulldozers were run on their properties. I want to reiterate that the BJP will continue its action against mafias."

'If BJP voted to power, Bundelkhand will touch new heights'

Moreover, he said that problem of water has been solved in the region. "Network of the pipeline is being spread in every village. "This would have been done before 2017 but earlier governments did not have a vision and were corrupt," he said.

He said that if BJP comes to power in the state, Bundelkhand will again touch new heights of development. "The people of this region in future wouldn't have to go outside Bundelkhand for employment. The whole country will come for jobs in Bundelkhand," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Hamirpur and Jalaun in the Bundelkhand will go to the polls on February 20 during the third phase of assembly elections in the state. The elections to elect 403-member to the state assembly are being held in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Two phases of polling have been concluded, the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.