Yogi Adityanath Lambasts SP Over 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts; 'Akhilesh's Silence Is Shocking'

In a super-exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, noting that most of the terrorist attacks in the state took place when Samajwadi Party was in power.

"In 2013, Samajwadi Party tried to withdraw cases against terrorists. However, the court stopped them. The Ahmedabad Court passed its order in the 2008 blasts. However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's silence on this matter is shocking," he said.

The UP CM said, "Of the 38 convicts who have been given capital punishment in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, seven are from Uttar Pradesh. A brother of one of the terrorists was accused in the Batla house incident. His father is a member of SP."

In the 7,000-page judgement, a special court in Ahmedabad termed the case as the rarest of rare and ordered the death penalty to 38 convicts in the serial blasts case, while 11 others were awarded imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Arvind Patel said. As many as 21 explosions ripped through Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, within a space of 70 minutes.

Yogi Adityanath takes on SP, Says 'Jinnah-Pakistan doesn't work anymore'

Taking a dig at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party over his praise for Pakistan's founder and partition mastermind Muhammad Ali Jinnah, CM Yogi asserted that people will not come under Pakistan's influence anymore. "Pakistan knows that UP citizens won't come under its influence. They are worried that the one who used to praise them in UP, is not the government anymore," he said.

Moreover, Yogi Adityanath remarks that the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the politics of jaativad (caste-based politics). He said that elections will be fought on Bharatiya Janata Party's model of nationalism, development and good governance.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases. While the first four phases have been concluded, the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.