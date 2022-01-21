Yogi Adityanath Lists Reforms Brought By His Govt, Says Made UP 'a Business Destination'

Interacting virtually with MSME entrepreneurs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the BJP government has not only improved the law and order situation in the state but also made it a preferred destination for investment. Due to the investments, CM Adiytanath said, that more than 1.61 lakh youth have received employment.

"This is due to reforms brought by the government. In 2016, the state ranked in 14-15 position in 'Ease of Business'. Today Uttar Pradesh ranks second. We brought reforms and made 21 sectorial policies. I'm happy that over 1.61 lakh youth have been provided employment. The perception about the state has also changed," CM Adityanath said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and BJP state chief Swantantra Dev Singh launched the party's election song. Speaking at the event, Adityanath said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the need of the state.

"Criminals shouldn't run a government, corruption should remain restrained, bulldozers should keep running against mafias, poor need not beg, electricity should come 24×7, daughters and sisters must be protected, farmers should be given respect," the UP Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath says SP at a disadvantage after releasing candidate list

After reports emerged that Akhilesh Yadav will contest assembly polls, CM Adityanth said that the Samajwadi Party was on the back foot after unveiling their first list. He opined that citizens will not let SP show its face if it continued to field ex-convicts and mafias in the elections.

"In elections, everyone has the right to step onto the political battlefield, but SP is at the back foot after their first list. They don't have the guts now to release their second list. They have no clue who to put in and who to avoid because the way the mafia was given a place in the first list, the people will not let them show their faces," said Yogi Adityanath.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.