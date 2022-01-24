The UP government acted firmly in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, CM Yogi Adityanath told Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor in an exclusive interview on Monday. Sidestepping the allegation that his government didn't take strict action as Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son was involved in the incident, he claimed that the opposition wanted to create a conflict-like situation. According to him, the first priority was to bring the law and order situation under control and revealed that the government thwarted attempts by certain elements to instigate riots.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The Lakhimpur incident was unfortunate. But the government has taken action in the Lakhimpur case. It can take time to ascertain the facts and the opposition wanted to create a situation of class conflict. For us, the most important thing was to maintain peace and harmony, acquire the confidence of both communities and conduct an inquiry as per the rules. The state government carried forward its investigation in accordance with rules. The government did not give a license to anyone to spread unrest, instigate riots and indulge in hooliganism and will not do so in the future as well."

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including four farmers. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra along with 12 others has been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Ashish Mishra's woes compounded after he was named the main accused in the chargesheet filed by the UP SIT. While his father was not named as an accused in the chargesheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence.