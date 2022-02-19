Yogi Adityanath Pities Shivpal Yadav: 'Akhilesh Didn't Even Give Him A Chair To Sit'

Targetting the Yadav family, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, claimed that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother - Shivpal Singh Yadav - was being sidelined by Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a rally in Karhal - Akhilesh Yadav's turf - Adityanath claimed that the PSP chief was not even given a chair to sit between the father-son duo. Pitying Shivpal Yadav, Adityanath said that he felt sorry for him. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections are currently underway with results on March 10.

Yogi: 'Feel sorry for Shivpal'

#WATCH | I saw a photo in today's newspapers, which made me laught & feel sorry (for Shivpal Singh Yadav). Poor Shivpal, who was a leader of the state, was not given a chair to sit. He was sulking. I felt bad on his misfortune: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karhal, Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/56is0SKspF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2022

Similarly, BJP chief JP Nadda claimed that Mulayam Yadav's presence in Karhal showed that Akhilesh Yadav was spooked. Addressing a rally in Ayodhya's Milkipur, he said, "Yesterday Akhilesh Ji was in Karhal with his father. This indicates all his hopes are now finished. If Mulayam Ji had to campaign, then understand rest of his seats are gone, he is now saving his own Assembly constituency (Karhal)".

Yesterday Akhilesh Ji was in Karhal with his revered father. This indicates all his hopes are now finished. If Mulayam Ji had to campaign, then understand rest of his seats are gone, he is now saving his own Assembly constituency (Karhal): BJP Pres JP Nadda in Milkipur, Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NNqG2Vo9fV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2022

Poll fight for Karhal

Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav secured victory. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time against BJP's Union MoS SP Singh Baghel. When he took oath as the CM in 2017, he preferred to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.