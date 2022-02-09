Quick links:
Image: @myogiadityanath/Twitter
With less than a day to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuding confidence over BJP's success in the state. Taking to Koo, the CM posted an image wherein he and PM Modi can be seen raising their hands together, in a sign of victory. Along with the image, he shared a few lines talking about how 'victory is guaranteed for those who work hard for the Rashtra Dharma'.
"We have to eradicate the sufferings of the oppressed, exploited, and sorrowed, We are standing with our chests puffed with Rashtra Dharma. Those who keep walking, and work non-stop, have their victory assured, that is the declared result," he wrote in the post roughly translated from Hindi.
Yogi Adityanath is set to make history next month by becoming the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP-- a feat not completed even by the likes of Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. Stepping onto the political field once again, he is set to contest the 2022 UP Elections from his constituency Gorakhpur (Urban).
The CM has been a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. His connection goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual father, Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.
Yogi Adityanath's UP campaign has heavily banked on the eradication of mafia raj, criminal raj, corruption, and the fulfilment of one of BJP's biggest pre-poll promises- the construction of the Ram temple. In the lead-up to the 2022 UP polls, the CM has made it clear that the BJP still has its eyes set on 'remaining targets', remarking "Mathura-Vrindavan kaise chhod denge".
Key promises in BJP's manifesto for 2022:
Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.