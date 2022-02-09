With less than a day to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuding confidence over BJP's success in the state. Taking to Koo, the CM posted an image wherein he and PM Modi can be seen raising their hands together, in a sign of victory. Along with the image, he shared a few lines talking about how 'victory is guaranteed for those who work hard for the Rashtra Dharma'.

"We have to eradicate the sufferings of the oppressed, exploited, and sorrowed, We are standing with our chests puffed with Rashtra Dharma. Those who keep walking, and work non-stop, have their victory assured, that is the declared result," he wrote in the post roughly translated from Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath's 2022 campaign

Yogi Adityanath is set to make history next month by becoming the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP-- a feat not completed even by the likes of Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. Stepping onto the political field once again, he is set to contest the 2022 UP Elections from his constituency Gorakhpur (Urban).

The CM has been a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. His connection goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual father, Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

Yogi Adityanath's UP campaign has heavily banked on the eradication of mafia raj, criminal raj, corruption, and the fulfilment of one of BJP's biggest pre-poll promises- the construction of the Ram temple. In the lead-up to the 2022 UP polls, the CM has made it clear that the BJP still has its eyes set on 'remaining targets', remarking "Mathura-Vrindavan kaise chhod denge".

Key promises in BJP's manifesto for 2022:

Improving the lives of the 25 crore people in UP

Double the amount of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN) scheme for landless farmers

Scooty for girl students and working women. Free coaching to female students preparing for UPSC and PSC

Laptops and other required gadgets for students for online education

Generate employment for the youth of the state and give at least one job to every household

Under the Ujjwala Yojna, three free cylinders every year to the consumers

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.