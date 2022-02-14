Yogi Adityanath Reacts To Owaisi's Quip On Hijab Row; 'System Won't Run As Per Shariat'

Reacting to AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's prediction that a Hijab-clad woman will become the PM in the future, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the system won't run as per Shariat. In an exclusive interview with ANI as the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election is underway, Adityanath maintained that every girl will get security, respect and avenues for self-reliance as India functions according to the Constitution. Moreover, he pointed out that the Centre has taken several measures such as the abolition of Triple Talaq to uphold the dignity of girls.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "PM Modi finished Triple Talaq to free the girl and give her rights. Decisions are being taken to give justice and respect to the girl and to make her self-reliant. In order to ensure respect for women, we say that the system won't be run as per Shariat but Constitution. As per the Constitution, every girl will get security, respect and opportunities for self-reliance."

Addressing a poll rally in Shahjahanpur on February 12, Asaduddin Owaisi opined, "If our daughters decide to wear the hijab, the parents will say 'Wear. We will see who will stop you?'. They will wear hijab, niqab, go to school. Become doctors, collectors, SDMs, businessmen. One day when I may not be alive, a girl wearing the hijab will be our PM."

The Hijab controversy

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders. This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage. In the wake of this, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government extended the closure of diploma and degree colleges until February 16.