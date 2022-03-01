While campaigning in Gorakhpur on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath rebutted the charge that he is contesting the UP election from a "safe seat". Speaking exclusively to Republic TV during a roadshow on his home turf, Adityanath highlighted that the opposition would also have cried foul if he decided to fight from any other seat than Gorakhpur, which he represented in Lok Sabha 5 consecutive times before taking oath as the CM. Turning the tables on Samajwadi Party, he questioned Akhilesh Yadav for contesting the polls from Karhal instead of a constituency in his Lok Sabha seat Azamgarh.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Gorakhpur is my Karam Bhoomi (place of work) and I was an MP from here 5 times. If I left from here and contested from elsewhere, these people would have criticised that too. The party deemed it fit that I should fight from my own seat. I am contesting from here. But I want to ask Akhilesh Ji- why didn't he fight from Azamgarh"?

On this occasion, he also dismissed the role of polarization in the ongoing polls. The UP CM opined, "We are getting huge support on the politics of nationalism, development and good governance. This is a support for the vision of Modi Ji".

High-stakes battle for Gorakhpur

On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. This marks a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls. While BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party chief is in the poll fray from the Karhal seat falling under SP's bastion of Mainpuri.

SP has fielded BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife Subhawati Shukla to challenge Adityanath on his home turf. It is worth noting that Upendra Dutt Shukla had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-election on a BJP ticket. Congress' Chetna Pandey, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, AAP's Vijay Kumar Srivastava and BSP's Khwaja Shamsuddin are other contenders in Gorakhpur Urban. This seat will go to the polls in the 6th phase of the UP election on March 3. While the polling for the last phase shall take place on March 7, the results will be declared on March 10.