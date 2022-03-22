Yogi Adityanath Resigns From UP Legislative Council; To Take Oath As CM On March 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur. Adityanath who led the BJP to a thumping victory in the state will take oath as the Chief Minister for a second successive term at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

Yogi Adityanath was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after he took oath as the Chief Minister following BJP's win in the Assembly polls. He also represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat several times until 2017.

It is to be noted that in the last 37 years, Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

A monk turned politician, Yogi Adityanath registered a win in his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, a Samajwadi Party candidate. This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results

As per the recent Uttar Pradesh election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by winning 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly, securing a 41.29% vote share. The Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Yogi Adityanath's feat and suggested that BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi appreciated all the BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making the party victorious in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand. He had said that the party's vote share has recorded an increase in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa even though it was in power in the states.

This is the first time in Uttar Pradesh that a ruling party has been successful in retaining power since 1985. While the UP poll results are been considered as an indicator of the national mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)