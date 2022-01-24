Ahead of the mammoth Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the Republic Media Network in an exclusive conversation. During his interaction, Yogi Adityanath touched upon several relevant topics like the BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls, the challenge posed by the opposition and so on. In a key point, Adityanath also spoke about another key party in the fray for UP polls - Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

When asked about the BSP and a post-poll alliance with the BJP, Yogi Adityanath avered that the saffron party will only be in a post-poll alliance with the parties it has already spoken with. Taking a dig at Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath stated that the BSP supremo is also talking about him and the Gorakhnath Math. The Uttar Pradesh CM also invited Mayawati to the Gorakhnath Math.

"These days Mayawati is tweeting about me and she has also mentioned the Gorakhnath Math. I invite Mayawati to visit the Gorakhnath Math," said Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath's remarks come after Mayawati triggered a row on Sunday pertaining to the Gorakhnath Math. Mayawati equated the Gorakhnath Math to a "large bungalow".

"Probably the people of western UP do not know that the monastery where Yogi ji lives most of the time in Gorakhpur, is no lesser than a big bungalow. It would have been better if he had told about this," tweeted Mayawati in Hindi.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

As it currently stands, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power, and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra".

Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, but has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP, having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.