Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued his first response on reports suggesting that Akhilesh Yadav may contest the upcoming polls saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) was at a backfoot after unveiling their first list. Speaking to reporters, the UP CM opined that the citizens would not let SP show its face if it continued to field ex-convicts and mafia dons in the state elections.

"In elections, everyone has the right to step onto the political battlefield, but SP is at the back foot after their first list. They don't have the guts now to release their second list. They have no clue who to put in and who to avoid because the way the mafia was given a place in the first list, the people will not let them show their faces," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister also detailed how the BJP government had kept to its 2017 manifesto and practised good governance and development as opposed to the SP rule which was governed by mafia raj and corruption.

"BJP before coming to power in 2017 had released its manifesto announcing nationalism, good governance and development as our goal. Before this, only families ruled and they were exploiting the poor, farmers, youth and creating an atmosphere of fear. Every other day there were riots. When there are riots and curfews, how will there be development? When corruption becomes a part of daily lives, good governance goes for a toss. This is all these people did," he stated.

While Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls, sources on Wednesday stated that he may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively.