Yogi Adityanath Says UP Elections Is Heading Towards '90:10' Contest; Slams SP, Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed confidence in BJP winning the state assembly elections and said that there was a 90:10 contest. Addressing a rally in Purqazi of Muzaffarnagar district, CM Yogi Adityanth mentioned that more than 100% of the 18 and above age group has received the first dose of COVID vaccine while over 72% of the people have received the second dose.

Appreciating the COVID vaccine drive and other development work done by the BJP-led government in the state, Yogi Adityanath, "Uttar Pradesh elections is no more 80:20 contest for the BJP, I confidently feel it is now 90:10 fight".

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party aims to build a Yadav-Muslim-OBC coalition, unraveling Yogi Adityanath’s 80:20 formula. It is learned that Yogi’s strategy is to gain a few more over half the 80 percent Hindu vote, including some Dalit drift from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Earlier in the day, after visiting District Hospital in Shamli and reviewing the arrangements made for controlling COVID infections, the Chief Minister informed, "26.75 crore vaccines doses have been administered in the state so far. More than 100% of the 18 plus population has received the first dose - this includes people of UP and those who had come from outside. More than 72% of the people have received the second dose".

Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Gorakhpur constituency on February 4. Senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda are seen pitching high for Yogi Aditynath over the development works done in the state ahead of Assembly elections.

UP Elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively