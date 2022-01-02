Countering the Samajwadi party's promise to provide free electricity upto 300 units, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday scoffed at it. Addressing a rally in Rampur, Adityanath claimed that when SP was in power, electricity was not even provided to people, let all alone free. Touting that all 75 districts had power today, Adityanath demanded that Akhilesh Yadav must apologise to the people for extorting them. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Adityanath: 'You used to not even give power'

"We have provided electricity to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. But today I heard SP chief 'Babua' Akhilesh Yadav promise that if his party comes to power, they'll give free electricity. When you used to not even provide electricity, where will you give it for free? You should ask for forgiveness from people for robbing them," said Adityanath.

Adityanath has often claimed that the SP govt used to provide free power on Eid, but not Holi and Deepavali. He claimed, "In the previous govts, electricity had a caste and religion. Electricity was provided in 4 districts of the 75 districts in the state, while the remaining 71 districts were left deprived. There was no electricity on Holi and Deepavali, while electricity was provided on Muharram and Eid. But we stopped all this discrimination".

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav announced 300 units of free domestic electricity for the people of Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power in the state. Addressing a public rally in Lucknow, the former UP Chief Minister said he will keep updating his party manifesto and 'match his words with action' after forming the next government in the state. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has also offered 300 units of free domestic electricity as one of its election promises in UP, as well as other poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

UP polls 2022

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.