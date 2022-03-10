Yogi Adityanath Showered With Love & Gulaal As BJP Breaks 35-yr Jinx With Consecutive Win

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to rule Uttar Pradesh for another term as he registered a landslide victory in the 2022 assembly elections. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 249 seats for the 403-seat UP assembly, celebrations by the party workers have begun with full force. To participate in these celebrations, CM Yogi arrived at BJP Office at around 5:50 pm in Lucknow where he was showered with love by the people and BJP members.

CM Yogi, who contested the assembly elections from his home turf in Gorakhpur, was greeted with a swarm of his supporters who had their cellphones held high in the air to photograph their leader. The BJP members, on the other hand, congratulated the saffron-party leader by colouring him red with loads of gulaal after he stepped on stage to address the people who voted him to power yet again. It is worth mentioning that the BJP has broken a 35-year jinx with CM Yogi's victory, helping the party secure two consecutive terms with a full majority. The victory holds even more weight for the BJP as the opposition leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) exploited every opportunity to defame the Yogi government over its alleged failure during the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversies around it. Lack of proper health facilities, floating dead bodies in the rivers, farm laws and crime in the state were also the subjects that the Opposition leaders tried to capitalise on.

The victory also shows the growth in CM Yogi's stature as he rose from being just an MP, who was not even a star campaigner for BJP but now cemented himself as the most successful CM in the state. UP has had Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari and Charan Singh as Chief Ministers for multiple terms but none have been able to grab power consecutively.

BJP's sweeping victory in UP

While BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 249 seats, it has coalesced its vote base (41.61%) keeping it intact as in 2017. SP, on the other hand, improved its vote share to 31.9% from 21.82% in 2017 whereas BSP has been reduced to one seat and 12.8% of the votes.

