Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks On Lord Krishna; Calls Him 'chameleon'

In an initiative to combat terrorism, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commando training centre in Saharanpur’s Deoband ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022. During the event, UP CM Yogi slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his claim that Lord Krishna visits him in his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in the state.

While addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi lambasted Akhilesh, and stated, "Terrorists change their colour like a chameleon just like Samajwadi Party's 'babua' who is now saying that had he been in power, even he would have constructed Ram Mandir. Nowadays he is even dreaming a lot. Even Lord Krishna is coming in his dreams and telling him that- you moron! you were busy fueling riots when you were in power."

After laying the foundation stone of the ATS centre, the CM stated, “Despite the COVID pandemic, the younger generation is fully capable of preparing for online education and examination. Therefore, the government has decided to provide smartphones and tablets to one crore youth. On one hand, there will be tablets and smartphones, while on the other there will be ATS commandos to ensure security. Agar desh ke khilaaf saazish karoge, toh humare commando, tum kahin bhi chupoge, dhoondh ke nikalenge aur kaam tamaam kar denge.”

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Lord Krishna dreams

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday had claimed that Lord Krishna visits him in his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh. The former UP chief minister made the claim during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party. Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government has "failed" in the state.